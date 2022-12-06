Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients for you to find and collect as you explore the cast reaches of the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Rotom Sparks are just one of the many materials you can find throughout the games and they come from the plasma pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Rotom Sparks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rotom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom is a pretty popular pokémon that has appeared in multiple games over the years. This pokémon isn’t version exclusive so you can find them throughout both Scarlet and Violet. Similar to Pichu, Rotom is one of the more difficult pokémon to track down. This is because they don’t spawn in very many locations around the map and they are a rare spawn. If you happen to track down their spawn location, it may take away from a Rotom to appear.

As you can see by Rotom’s habitat map, you can only find this pokémon in a couple of areas around the map. This pokémon likes to spawn around Porto Marinada on the western side of the map and Levincia on the eastern side. Since Rotom is a rare spawn, you will want to stick around for a while and use your picnic to force respawn the pokémon in the area to increase your chances of having one spawn.

Just like with other pokémon materials in the games, there are multiple ways for you to get Rotom Sparks. First, you can simply defeat and catch wild Rotom. This will get you up to three sparks for each Rotom. You can also get Rotom Sparks by picking them off the ground where sparkles appear or by completing auto battles and Tera Raid battles against Rotom.