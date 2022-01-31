Zenith: The Last City has a colossal open world for players to explore. It’s vast and filled with activities and quests to complete and enemies to defeat. However, running around all of it can feel like a slog. This guide explains how to glide in Zenith: The Last City to help you get around faster.

Gliding in Zenith: The Last City explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

To glide in Zenith: The Last City, you need to find a high place that you can walk or run off of. A cliff edge works, but so does almost any significant drop in the game. Hold your arms out to your sides so that you’re in a T pose, then walk or run off the ledge. As long as you keep your arms out to your sides, you’ll glide effortlessly forwards. You can change your direction slightly by moving your head in the direction you’d like to go.

Gliding isn’t flying, so you’ll eventually hit the floor when you’ve been gliding for a long time. However, you can boost your glide by aiming for updrafts of air to boost you upwards and prolong it. This is the easiest way to fly early in the game but is also useful for getting around at any point, whatever your level.