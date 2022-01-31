How to mute players in Zenith: The Last City

When you start your journey in Zenith: The Last City, you’ll likely encounter a lot of other players as you move around the game world completing quests. While most don’t scream into their microphones, some can be incredibly annoying. This guide explains how to mute those players, so you don’t have to listen to them wherever you go.

Mute players in Zenith: The Last City

Screenshot by Gamepur

To mute another player in Zenith: The Last City, you need to point your hand at them and select them. This brings up a new in-game menu. Regardless of whether the player then runs away or not, you can still change these settings without needing to follow them. You can select the option to mute that player from this menu.

However, if the player has been abusive or you just don’t want them near you, it’s possible to block them and report them from this same in-game menu. Follow the button prompts to do what you need to, but the mute button is an instant action that will give you some peace from those extremely talkative players. You may also want to do this if you’re recording or streaming the game and don’t want others to be heard in the background.