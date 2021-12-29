How to go back to Korfu in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Korfu is the island that was added to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as part of the game’s crossover story with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Once you complete all the main quests on the island, you’re transported back to the base game’s map with seemingly no way to return to Korfu. This guide explains how to go back to Korfu so you can keep exploring at your leisure.

Use the portal

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get back to Korfu, you need to open the map and press the button to open the portals menu. This is accessed using the square button on PlayStation consoles. The portals menu will give you the chance to travel to all the main locations in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its DLC expansion. However, you must have visited a location first before you can use the portal to get there.

If you’ve only ever played the base game and have completed the crossover story, then you’ll see the options for Greece and Korfu in this menu. Regardless, when you hold the button to fast travel to the location, you’ll be taken there and can continue exploring as you see fit. Many locations on Korfu aren’t essential to the main quest, so it’s worth going back to see what you’ve missed, including some legendary weapons.