How to start Those Who Are Treasured in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Those Who Are Treasured is an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover quest in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It sees Kassandra or Alexios experience a lovely vacation and helps players earn some gear themed around Eivor’s Viking adventure. This guide explains how to start the quest so you can get the most out of it.

Visit the port in Kephallonia Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, you must have completed the first chapter in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and reached Megaris. Once you have, head back to Kephallonia Island and find the woman shouting on the edge of Sami’s Port. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve spoken to the quest giver, you’ll start the quest. You’ll see a couple of spoiler warnings that are designed to help new players avoid spoiling the story if they don’t want to, but you can take it on and complete it early on if you want to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve been through the spoiler warnings, you’ll be taken forward in time six months to where Kassandra or Alexios have been relaxing all this time. Things soon take a turn, though, and they’re thrust into a treasure hunt for items that have been hidden for hundreds of years. Once you gain control again, you’ll be on Korfu Island and taking on this quest.