How to go on expeditions in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Making its return from the original titles, players can go on expeditions in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. There are a lot of benefits to doing these. Expeditions can help you unlock specific monster species, prolong your monster’s lifespan, obtain rare items, and earn some money. However, there are two major catches with expeditions. One, you can’t go on some expeditions until you’ve met certain requirements. Two, they also take place during specific times of the year so you’ll have to plan out your schedule accordingly if you want to have time to go on an expedition.

The expeditions in Monster Rancher 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

At some point after reaching rank C, you’ll be approached by an explorer named Karn. He’ll ask if your monster can accompany him during his adventure. In Monster Rancher 1, there are three expeditions: Titus, Hartville, and Reno.

Titus – Available in January

Hartville – Happens in July

Reno – Available in October

The different expeditions in Monster Rancher 2

Image via KOEI TECMO

Just like the first game, there are three different expeditions you can go on in Monster Rancher 2. There’s Torles, Parepare, and Kawrea.

Torles: Only available during February week 1. You need to have at least a C breeder rank. Your monster also needs to have at least 210 life and 50 fame

Parepare: Available during October week 1. A C-rank or higher is required. Your monster also needs to have at least 140 Life and 50 Fame

Kawrea Expedition: Has to be done during June week 1. This one is a bit different in terms of what Breeder rank you have to do. According to community members, you can go on this expedition as a D Breeder rank, but that’s only a one-time occurence. After that, you’ll have to a B or higher. Lastly, your monster needs to have at least 280 Life and 50 Fame.

When it comes to both games, you’ll want to focus on leveling up your INT, POW, and ski. These are the three stats that will determine your overall success in expeditions. INT has an effect on whether or not your monster will find rare items. Having a low INT stat can not only result in you not getting any treasure but your monster can get lost as well. which means those are weeks you can’t train them. POW will help in breaking obstacles in your way. Lastly, SKI will also aid in overcoming additional obstacles.