How to grow sugarcane in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added a whole host of new adventures to everyone’s islands, such as new places to go, new ordinances, and group stretching. One of the big features of this update is the cooking update, but to cook you need ingredients. If you’re wanting to make any sweet treats, you’ll need sugar. So here is everything you need to know about how to grow and harvest sugarcane on your island.

The first step, as you might imagine, is to make sure the 2.0 update is installed on your Switch. You don’t need to purchase the Happy Home Paradise DLC to grow sugarcane or any other items on your island.

From there you need to find our old friend Leif. He will show up randomly on your island. Whatever route you choose, you can purchase sugarcane starters for 280 bells each. Just remember that our friendly sloth friend doesn’t stock all the starters every day, so you have might have to spend several days to get all the crops on your island but it will be worth it for that sweet, sweet sugar at the end.

Once you have your sugarcane starters in hand, you need to prepare a space to plant them. Clear an area that can accommodate the number of seeds you want to plant. For each seed, dig a hole and plant a seed the same way you would flowers or trees.

From there, you just need to water your crops daily and they should grow into a fresh batch of sugarcane you can use in recipes.