How to take part in a group stretching session in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Of the many new exciting features in the Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 update, one of the most delightful is arguably group stretching. Villagers, special characters, and even visitors can join you on the plaza for a nice stretch. You even have the option to get a real-world stretch out of it, too.

To initiate group stretching, go to your island’s plaza. To the left of the doors of the town hall, there will now be a tape deck. Simply interact with the tape deck with the A button, and you’ll be invited to begin group stretching with the “Let’s stretch!” menu option. You can also choose “How does this work?” to read the group stretching instructions, but the instructions will also occur automatically the first time you do a stretching session.

You will have the option to participate in group stretching through either button controls or motion controls. Button controls are an excellent choice for those who, as the game itself says, “have been advised to limit physical activity.” If you’re down to stand up and get a full-body stretch, though, the motion controls are the way to go. The game will ask you to choose before every stretch, so you’re not locked into one option or the other.

Whichever method you choose, as the stretches occur on-screen, simply follow the instructions at the bottom. Especially if you’re using motion controls, you might find yourself lagging behind a bit. But this is Animal Crossing, after all: there’s no penalty for being behind or struggling to get the hang of the movements. There is only delight, hilarious facial expressions from your villagers, and light arm or thumb movements.