How to hack the Wine Haus terminal in Chinatown Detective Agency – Hacking puzzle solution

There are various points in Chinatown Detective Agency when you need to stop for a second and hack into a lock or terminal. The hacking puzzles follow a similar formula, but some are tougher than others. This guide explains how to hack the terminal in Wine Haus as part of the Botted Up case.

Match the symbols without too many mistakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

These hacking puzzles are randomized, so you can never quite tell what the solution will be based on someone else’s experience. However, we’ve included our solution above in case you have the same one, but also to give you a visual representation of what you need to do and how the puzzles work. You must match two symbols in each turn, but if you fail to match a pair, you’ll slightly fill up the circle on the right-hand side. When this is filled, you’ll be caught hacking and must pay a fine.

This scene in Chinatown Detective Agency feels rushed, as though you don’t have much time before the bartender returns. However, you can take as long as you want because the bartender won’t come back with your drink until you’ve had a conversation with a contact you may remember, Laetita.