How to heal in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is all about combat. You drop into a map with dozens of other players and must fight to defeat them all, emerging as the victor. It’s a formula that’s familiar to anyone that has played Fortnite before. However, what won’t be familiar is the way you heal in the game, allowing you to stay on your feet and compete for longer. This guide covers how to heal so you can fight on.

Potions

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first way to heal in the game is by using Potions. You can pick these up from chests, supply drops, and even by looting the stash another player leaves behind when you defeat them. To use one, tap the potion icon on the left-hand side of the screen. There’s a cooldown between uses, and you have to wait for the potion to build your health back up, yet it’s the best way to heal in the middle of a fight.

Materia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Materia is another excellent way to heal, but it’s better used outside of battle. You’ll pick up Materia for healing while exploring the map. Try to use it when you have a quiet moment between fights. This is the best way to heal almost all of your health in one go, but it can take a while and is dependent on you having the relevant Materia in your inventory.

Self-revive

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you can revive yourself once downed, but we believe this is only possible with certain items. For example, when we were downed by a monster, a ring icon appeared on the right-hand side of the screen. Tapping it caused our character begin to revive themselves, and after ten seconds, they were back on their feet. If we’d had been shot or hit by an enemy during this time, the revive likely wouldn’t have worked.