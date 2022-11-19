How to heal Pokemon during Team Star battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will also stumble into the troublesome Team Star, as they skip classes and create disorder. You will be tasked with bringing these rebels down and defeating their powerful Pokemon, however, this might not be so easy. Team Star uses some powerful Pokemon that shouldn’t be extremely easy to defeat without preparation. On the other hand, even if you prepare enough, you might still need to heal your companions. Well, to solve this popular problem, here is how you can heal during Team Star base raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Healing during Team Star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the first base raid you do against Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will notice when speaking to Clive that he can heal your Pokemon if you talk to him. However, that is not the only way you can heal your Pokemon during a Team Star raid.

Players will also see various vending machines scattered across the base, which they can approach and heal their Pokemon before going back into battle. All you have to do is go to them and interact with them. This will heal your Pokemon and give you a fair chance at beating the rest of the Pokemon around the Team Star base.

You can’t heal your Pokemon the ordinary way, as you can’t look at your phone or open the inventory during the Team Star battles. This means that you can’t use all your potions and healing items while in a raid.

After the raid is done, you can also heal your Pokemon during the battle with the Team Star boss. Everything will be normal again once you finish fighting the Team Star grunts and their Pokemon.