How to defeat Team Star Fire Crew boss Mela in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many things to do in the open world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and evil teams are still part of the core mechanics of the franchise. These apparently mischievous children have teamed up to bring chaos among students of Paldea’s Academy. It is your job to find each one of them and show them who the best trainer in all the region is. The first Team Fire boss that you will probably fight and defeat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Fire Crew’s Mela, which boasts a powerful Fire-type team. To defeat Mela, you will first need to know what she will throw at you and how to get ready for it, which is exactly what we have prepared for you down below.

Defeating Team Star Fire Crew’s boss Mela in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After they manage to get through the base raid, players will finally have the opportunity to fight and defeat Team Star Fire Crew’s boss, Mela, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This one-on-one battle can either be extremely easy or hard depending on the level and elemental type of your Pokemon.

Mela will fight you using one Pokemon and an interesting personal creation. This is the lineup that Team Star Fire Crew’s boss Mela will use against you:

Torkoal (level 27)

Schedar Starmobile (level 26)

You probably know what Torkoal is, but the Schedar Starmobile is exactly what it sounds like: it is the abomination that Mela is standing on. Their levels represent the level that your Pokemon should be around if you want to easily win this battle.

However, we managed to defeat her only using a level 22 terastallized Quaxwell, with the help of many potions and healing items. As long as you have a strong Water or Rock-type Pokemon for this battle, it should be a breeze. Mela’s Pokemon only use Fire-type attacks, so having resistance to this type will make your life very easy.

The Schedar Starmobile can be a bit problematic since it can significantly reduce your Defense with one of its skills, but you can combat this by either switching Pokemon, using an X Defense, or an ability that raises Defense.

Once the battle is done, you will receive 5000 LP and a lot of TM crafting recipes, along with materials to make them. On the other hand, you will not receive any XP for defeating her team.