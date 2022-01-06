How to heal teammates in The Anacrusis

Teamwork is the main means of survival in The Anacrusis. Like Left 4 Dead before it, you can fight to survive on your own, but you are likely to eventually end up in a situation where you need a hand from a friendly face. You will also eventually be the one that needs to lend that hand. Here is how to heal your teammates when they are low on health in The Anacrusis.

To be able to heal a teammate in The Anacrusis, you will first need to have either a Health Scanner or a Health Booster item in your inventory. You will be able to find these sprinkled throughout the level in various spots. The Health Scanner is essentially a Med-kit, while the Booster is like the Pills from Left 4 Dead that give temporary health.

When you have either item, you will then need to pull it out, replacing your weapon momentarily. On keyboard and mouse, press 4 for the Scanner and 5 for the Booster. When you have the item out, walk towards your teammate and hold down right-click to begin healing them. Left-click will heal yourself.

On Xbox, press the left d-pad for Scanner and right d-pad for Booster. LT will then need to be pressed to heal your teammate. RT will heal yourself.

When you heal someone with a Scanner, you will need to hold down the button for a few seconds, and neither of you can do anything else until the process is done. The Booster, however, is a much quicker process since it only gives temporary health.