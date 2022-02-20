How to increase Courage and what it’s used for in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a dense network of game systems that can easily overwhelm a new player. Most of the mechanics are standard to most MMO’s, but some are completely unique to Lost Ark. the Virtue system is one such mechanic. Courage is an important stat, and this is how to earn it.

Virtues in Lost Ark are represented by four key stats. They are as follows.

Like Charisma, Lost Ark has an in game description for Courage and how it pertains to the world of Arkesia.

“Courage shows how brave and level headed you are. If your courage is high, you are likely to stay more calm and composed in the face of hardships.”

Courage is harder to level than Charisma and Wisdom. Main story quests only provides a handful of points, so pursuing side quests in each new area is critical.

Another good source of Courage are achievements. A special set of achievements, known as Una’s Tasks are great for building courage. Make sure to check each achievement, as the right column pictured below will show which tasks grant Courage.

Similar to other virtues, courage is used for grabbing special quests from NPCs. Quests granted by courage rapport are usually focused on combat oriented activities. These quests are a good source of powerful gear when you reach max level.