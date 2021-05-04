How to increase how much Oxygen you have in Subnautica: Below Zero – Standard O2 Tank

Being able to explore the depths in Subnautica: Below Zero is vital, so staying under the waves for as long as possible will be a goal for any player. Thankfully, players do have access to a devices that will improve their oxygen supply.

It is possible to make the Standard O2 Tank quite early in the game. Players will first receive the recipe for the Standard O2 Tank when they enter the Pod. They will need the follow resources to make it.

Titanium x 2

Fiber Mesh

How to get Titanium

When they first arrive at their pod, players will mostly be restricted to exploring the nearby areas, but this is fine. They can get Titanium by breaking small limestone outcrops on the floor of the seabed.

Limestone outcrops look like bright grey rocks and can be broken by interacting with them, players do not need any special tools to break them. When shattered, Titanium can drop, which players can then pick up by interacting with it.

Limestone outcrops have a 50% of dropping Copper Ore, and a 50% chance of dropping Titanium, so it shouldn’t take long for players to gather up a plentiful supply.

How to get Fiber Mesh

Fiber Mesh is an important resource that you will need to make in the Fabricator after you harvest the component that you need. In this case, that is Creepvine Sample. To harvest Creepvine Sample, you will first need a Survival Knife.

Once the knife has been constructed, you can leave the Pod and head to the left, near where the emergency cache is located. On the way, you will pass tall vines with glowing plants on them. These vines are Creepvines. Swimming up to them and hacking them with the knife will give you some Creepvine Sample, which you can then take to the Fabricator to produce some Fiber Mesh.

Making and equipping the Standard O2 Tank

Once the Standard O2 Tank has been crafted it will take up six slots in the Inventory. Players will need to properly equip it by moving it from the Inventory to the Tank slot in the PDA.