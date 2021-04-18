How to make a Survival Knife in Subnautica: Below Zero

The survival knife is a vital tool in Subnautica: Below Zero which allows players a way to harvest important resources. Players will want to build a survival knife as early as possible, and to do so will need to get their hands on some simple early game resources.

They can then use these resources at the Fabricator in the pod to make two new items, then combine those items to make the survival knife.

How to make a Survival Knife

To make the Survival Knife, players will need the following:

Titanium can be obtained by breaking small limestone outcrops on the floor of the seabed. Limestone outcrops look like bright grey rocks and can be broken by interacting with them, players do not need any special tools to break them. When shattered, Titanium can drop, which players can then pick up by interacting with it. At the start of the game, they can be found all around the Pod.

To get Silicone Rubber, players will need to harvest Creepvine Seed Clusters. Creepvine Seed Cluster is very easy to spot as it is bioluminescent, glowing brightly under the water. it can found growing on large Creepvines in the Kelp Forest. To get to the Kelp Forest, players can exit the pod, and head directly to the left, swimming forward about 200 meters.

The Creepvine Seed Clusters can be harvested without the use of tools just by interacting with them. After harvesting the Creepvine Seed Cluster players can return to the Pod and use the Fabricator to make Silicone Rubber.

Once they have both Titanium and Silicone Rubber, players will be able to make the Survival Knife at the Fabricator.