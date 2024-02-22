How to Increase Inventory Capacity in Nightingale

Recommended Videos

Few things are as frustrating as inventory limits when playing survival games – especially when crafting requires a large amount of materials. Overencumberance, the bane of Nightingale, is something unavoidable, and it’s a situation you can’t improve with leveling or strength improvements.

Thankfully, you aren’t stuck with the same inventory limit capacity forever. There are items you can craft to lighten your load. Or, if you’re a social player, there are plenty of NPCs to recruit for assistance that can help you carry your massive amount of stone and wood around in the wilds. In this quick guide, we’ll go over how you can manage and improve your carrying capacity in Nightingale.

How To Get The Simple Sewing Bench & Angling Basket in Nightingale

When you first start in Nightingale, carrying capacity is your greatest enemy. With all this loot and nowhere to put it, you’ll first need to get a base of operations in order. Once you have that, storage packs like the Angling Basket are one of the first items you can automatically unlock. After you have crafted these and gotten your valuables to a safe spot on the base, it’s time to do something about how many items you can carry on your person.

Related: How to Increase Gear Score in Nightingale

You will first need to construct a Simple Sewing Bench to improve your carrying capacity. With this piece of equipment, you can sit down and make yourself everything from hats to legwear to gloves, and most importantly, bags. Your ticket out of over-encumbered inconvenience is getting a good backpack on your shoulders. Because you only have 72 slots, this backpack is a boon, adding to your capacity.

To unlock the Simple Sewing Bench, find a merchant and trade Essence to unlock it. To construct a Simple Pack, gather Plant Fiber and Leather and put it together on your new bench.

How To Recruit a Follower

Another to manage carrying capacity in Nightingale is by having someone else carry all of the heavy loot for you. Recruits can do this, since they function almost completely like Skyrim NPCs, following you, having an open inventory, and even attacking on your behalf if a monster or boar gets too close.

Related: How to Move Buildings & Bases in Nightingale

To recruit a follower, you’ll need to find an NPC with a quest for you. This quest can include things like helping build a base, or gathering resources. Once you accept and complete the quest for the NPC, you will immediately have a new follower in your wake, ready to take a load off of your shoulders. They can even help gather resources for you, or build your base in Nightingale if you give them the proper tools and materials to do so.