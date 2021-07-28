How to increase pin drop rate in NEO: The World Ends WIth You

Collecting pins is one of the most essential aspects of NEO: The World Ends With You, so you’ll want to increase the pin drop rate in NEO: The World Ends With You as much as possible. There are multiple ways to up the ante, but you have to watch your back as the stakes get higher as the drop rate goes up.

Brain wave, main wave, psycho got a high drop rate

One of the easiest ways to increase the pin drop rate is to encounter multiple waves of enemies at the same time. When you phase into the analytical reality, you will see red clouds looming over Rindo. Within a few seconds, try to attract multiple spawn clouds at the same time in a row. By doing this, you will activate multiple rounds of fighting consecutively, and your drop rate will multiply per round you’re able to achieve. If your party can survive, your drop rate will make pin drop grinding much easier in the long run.

Stick it up, take it up, fight with a lower level

NEO: The World Ends With You has an interesting way of challenging its players. In this game, you can lower your level to gain a better pin drop rate. Most of your stats like offense and defense will remain the same, but the lower level you are, the less HP you will have. To access this menu, press the touchpad on the PS4/PS5 (or equivalent button on the Nintendo Switch) and toggle with your left stick to the right. You can lower your level from there. With each decreased level, you get 1 extra percentage for the pin drop rate. To make it even harder and get rarer pin drops, you can increase the difficulty to hard once unlocked.