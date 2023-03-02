How to install Google Chrome on Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck is quite the piece of machinery. Not only can owners access games on the Steam platform, but it can also be used as a fully functional computer. This means that browsers like Opera GX and Google Chrome can be run on the Steam Deck. But, how can one install the Google Chrome browser on the Deck? It’s not all that hard, so long as one knows where to look. Here’s some steps that can be followed, in order to download Google Chrome on the device.

Google Chrome on Steam Deck

For those new to the Steam Deck, the Steam OS actually offers a pretty easy way to install Google Chrome on the platform.

First, press the ‘Steam’ button on the left-hand side of the handheld console. Once that is done, owners will want to select ‘Library’ to access all the games that one owns on the Steam platform.

With L1/R1, scroll through the option until you access the ‘Non-Steam’ applications. This includes all of the apps that have been downloaded on to the console, that are not games on the Steam platform. Since the Steam Deck really is just a portable PC, it makes sense that apps can be sideloaded.

However, the Steam OS will give users a straight option to install Google Chrome. Select ‘See More, and the OS will give a brief explainer on how non-Steam apps work. While here, the device will ask whether one wants to install Google Chrome. Select the affirmative option, and the device will begin to install the browser onto the Steam Deck.

Once the installation is done, go back to ‘Non-Steam.’ Then, find Google Chrome and select ‘Play’ to start up the browser.