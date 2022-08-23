How to intercept the ball in Madden 23

Turnovers in football play a role in determining momentum in a game, and factor in to the final score of the game. One way that a turnover can be forced is through the air via an interception. But in order to do that, you’ll need to know how to use the intercept mechanic in Madden 23. So, how can you intercept the football in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look at the controls.

How to intercept the football in Madden 23

Interceptions in Madden are all about hitting the right buttons, and timing the inputs just right.

Related: All Superstar X-Factors in Madden 23 – Full list

To attempt to intercept the ball, first make sure that you have properly lined up the defender with the ball. This means tracking the football in the air with your eyes, and having a good sense of where the pass will end up at the end of the play.

Once you have that and the football is within reach of the defender, press Y if you are on Xbox consoles, or if you are using a Xbox controller. PlayStation owners will want to hit Triangle.

Interceptions are tricky, for a few reasons. For one, ratings play a significant factor in whether one will be successful, or whether the defender has a chance. Stats like Speed, Catching, Play Recognition, Man and Zone Coverage all play a role. That is because many of those influence whether a defender can stay with opposing receivers, handle coverage, and ultimately come away with the ball.

Second, timing plays a role. This has been mentioned previously, but it’s worth hammering this point home. If you try to go for an interception too early, you’ll not only miss, but also blow the coverage. Go too late, and there’s no point. Making sure that you hit Y/Triangle takes practice, but it’s a mechanic worth mastering.