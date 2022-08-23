All Superstar X-Factors in Madden 23 – Full list

Whether you like them or not, there is no denying that X-Factors can be the determining element of a matchup in Madden 23. From Aaron Rodger’s Dot to Derrick Henry’s unstoppable Freight Train, these abilities are reserved for only the greatest of athletes in the game and can almost guarantee a touchdown or turnover in certain situations. Better yet, these powers can also be learned by Franchise prospects and your Face of the Franchise character. So, what does each do? Here’s a breakdown of every Superstar X-Factor and the players that hone them in Madden 23.

Before we jump in, it is crucial to note that X-Factors are broken up into offensive and defensive abilities. Thus, it is not possible to have a defensive player equip an offensive X-Factor like the halfback-centric Ankle Breaker ability, and vice versa. Additionally, these abilities can remain active for multiple plays unless the player using it gets shutdown by their opponent. You can find each Superstar X-Factor ability and the athletes that use them below.

Offensive X-Factor abilities

Ankle Breaker : High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch Bazooka : Max throwing distance increased by over 15 yards

: Max throwing distance increased by over 15 yards Blitz Radar : Highlights extra blitzers

: Highlights extra blitzers Dots : Grants perfect passing on any throw

: Grants perfect passing on any throw Double Me : Win aggressive catches versus single coverage

: Win aggressive catches versus single coverage First One Free : High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle Freight Train : Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt Max Security : High security rate on possession catches

: High security rate on possession catches Pro Reads : Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure

: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure RAC ‘Em Up : Wins RAC (run after catch) catches versus single coverage

: Wins RAC (run after catch) catches versus single coverage Run & Gun : Grants perfect passing while on the run

: Grants perfect passing while on the run Satellite : Wins RAC and possession catches versus single coverage

: Wins RAC and possession catches versus single coverage Truzz : Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms

High success rate on trucks and stiff arms YAC ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch

Defensive X-Factor abilities

Avalanche : Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles Blitz : On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

: On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped Bottleneck : Dominantly win man press attempts

: Dominantly win man press attempts Fearmonger : Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker Momentum Shift : On field opponents have their zone progress wiped

: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped Reinforcement : Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches Relentless : Rush moves no longer cost points

: Rush moves no longer cost points Run Stuffer : Block shedding is more effective versus run plays

: Block shedding is more effective versus run plays Shutdown : Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches

: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches Unstoppable Force : Pass run wins lead to quicker block shedding

: Pass run wins lead to quicker block shedding Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage

All X-Factor players in Madden 23

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Run & Gun

Run & Gun Bills WR Stefon Diggs: RAC ‘Em Up

RAC ‘Em Up Bills CB Tre’Davious White: Shutdown

Shutdown Bills QB Josh Allen : Bazooka

: Bazooka Bills DE Von Miller : Fearmonger

: Fearmonger Broncos QB Russell Wilson : Blitz Radar

: Blitz Radar Browns DE Myles Garrett : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Browns HB Nick Chubb : Wrecking Ball

: Wrecking Ball Buccaneers QB Tom Brady : Pro Reads

: Pro Reads Buccaneers LB Lavonte David : Run Stuffer

: Run Stuffer Buccaneers WR Mike Evans : Double Me

: Double Me Chargers SS Derwin James Jr. : Reinforcement

: Reinforcement Chargers ROLB Khalil Mack : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Chargers LOLB Joey Bosa : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Chargers WR Keenan Allen : Max Security

: Max Security Chiefs TE Travis Kelce : Double Me

: Double Me Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes : Bazooka

: Bazooka Chiefs DT Chris Jones : Momentum Shift

: Momentum Shift Colts HB Jonathan Taylor : Freight Train

: Freight Train Colts DT Deforest Buckner : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Colts LOLB Darius Leonard : Shutdown

: Shutdown Commanders DT Jonathan Allen : Momentum Shift

: Momentum Shift Commanders WR Terry McLaurin : Ankle Breaker

: Ankle Breaker Cowboys QB Dak Prescott : Blitz Radar

: Blitz Radar Cowboys ROLB Micah Parsons : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill : RAC ‘Em Up

: RAC ‘Em Up 49ers TE George Kittle : YAC ‘Em Up

: YAC ‘Em Up 49ers DE Nick Bosa : Relentless

: Relentless 49ers MLB Fred Warner : Zone Hawk

: Zone Hawk 49ers WR Deebo Samuel : YAC ‘Em Up

: YAC ‘Em Up Packers QB Aaron Rodgers : Dots

: Dots Packers CB Jaire Alexander : Shutdown

: Shutdown Panthers HB Christian McCaffrey : Ankle Breaker

: Ankle Breaker Raiders WR Davante Adams : Double Me

: Double Me Raiders TE Darren Waller : YAC ‘Em Up

: YAC ‘Em Up Raiders ROLB Chandler Jones : Fearmonger

: Fearmonger Rams DE Aaron Donald : Blitz

: Blitz Rams CB Jalen Ramsey : Bottleneck

: Bottleneck Rams WR Cooper Kupp : RAC ‘Em Up

: RAC ‘Em Up Rams MLB Bobby Wagner : Avalanche

: Avalanche Ravens QB Lamar Jackson : Truzz

: Truzz Saints SS Tyrann Mathieu : Reinforcement

: Reinforcement Saints DE Cameron Jordan : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Saints HB Alvin Kamara : Satellite

: Satellite Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf : Double Me

: Double Me Steelers LOLB T.J. Watt : Unstoppable Force

: Unstoppable Force Steelers DE Cameron Heyward : Fearmonger

: Fearmonger Titans HB Derrick Henry : Freight Train

: Freight Train Vikings HB Dalvin Cook : First One Free

: First One Free Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: Double Me

You will also discover these abilities pair well with M-Factors. M-Factors can be obtained by pulling off multiple plays at a time, and you can find which M-Factors your team is currently using via the Momentum bar above the in-game scoreboard.