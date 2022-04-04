How to intrepret Alien languages in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Not every character in the Star Wars galaxy understands the same language, and you’ll see that throughout your journey in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some of the NPCs you encounter will speak an Alien language, and when talking to them, you won’t be able to understand anything they say. Here’s what you need to know about how to interpret Alien languages in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll know you’re dealing with an Alien language when you approach a character and see the dialogue box with multiple symbols, not providing any context to what they’re trying to tell you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to speak with characters who are speaking an Alien language is to use any of the available Protocol droid characters in the game. These are all of the Protocol droids you can use when trying to understand an Alien language.

C-3PO

E-3PO

H1-NT

K-3PO

ME-8D9

R-3PO

RA-7

TC-14

Of the available options, C-3PO is the most common one as they appear throughout the franchise, meaning you can unlock them in nearly any Episode level. Once you’ve unlocked a Protocol droid character, you can swap to them while in free play or exploring one of the hub worlds, and speak with the NPC to understand what they’re trying to tell you.