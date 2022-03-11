How to invite friends to multiplayer in Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a fast-paced free-to-play online multiplayer game developed and published by Playwing. In this game, you fly on your own dragon and participate in either 3v3 or 6v6 matches. With unique abilities and speed at your disposal, you need to dodge enemy attacks and strike when the time is right. There are multiple classes to play, allowing for players to play something that fits their playstyle: all-out-attack, defense, or support.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To invite your friends, click on one of the icons with a helmet in them. You’ll be taken to the Squad screen. Here you’ll invite up to two to five other friends to join you, depending on the game mode you want to play. You can either play an Unranked or Ranked match with a group of six or play the Initiation match (available until level five) or Arena, which allows three players. To play an Unranked, you’ll have to complete at least one Initiation match to unlock it. For a Ranked match, you need to reach level 10. This mode can also only be played during certain hours of the day: from 7:00 PM to 11 PM and 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Arena is also locked and that one requires you to be at least level five to play.