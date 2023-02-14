Hogwarts Legacy is full of several unique Duelling Feats you can choose to complete while battling against Dark Wizards and foes. One of these Dueling Feats will have you launching an enemy into another using Depulso, potentially taking out two enemies simultaneously. Getting this to land can be a bit challenging and requires some setup. Here’s what you need to know about how to launch an enemy into another using Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to hit an enemy into another using Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few ways you can do this during combat. You will need to set up for it because you might not have the perfect spells to make it possible. For starters, Depulso is a required spell in your spell slots, and we recommend having the Levioso or Accio spell in your arsenal. These are some of your better options, but you might also find that the Arresto Momentum and Glacius spells are excellent choices. It all comes down to your preferences, with Levioso likely having the least difficulty.

Related: Where is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

With your spells at the ready, highlight one of the targets you want to send into a foe using one of your control spells or Accio. Levioso or Arresto Momentum will be good, or again, Accio to bring them straight to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have your target in front of you, line them up close to the other foe, and then use Depulso on them. This should send your nearest target away from your character, spiraling towards an enemy. Although Accio is suitable for bringing them straight to you, when your use Depulso, it might not reach the target you’re trying to hit. Levioso is a good spell to keep an enemy in place without having them move. You’ll have to run toward them, line up your shot, and then use Depulso.

Upon hitting the target, the Duelling Feat will be complete, and you will complete the rest of the combat. These are a good way to earn additional experience points while playing Hogwarts Legacy.