How to lead your horse in Star Stable

Anybody with experience with horses will know that one of the best things about a well trained horse is leading it. Simply leading a horse around by the reigns is a wonderful thing as a creature that is powerful enough to walk right through you exercises trust and patience in your leadership.

The good news is that you can lead your hoses in Star Stable, if you know what to do. The bad news is that you will need to reach a certain level to be able to do it. Star Riders who are level 10 and above can go to the Horse Trainers around Jorvik and learn how to lead their horse for a small fee of 135 Star Coins.

Image by Star Stable Entertainment AB

Horse Trainers can be found at Marley’s Farm, Silverglade Equestrian Center, and New Hillcrest. Once you’ve bought your ‘lead horse’ training, all you have to do is hop off your horse, stand by its head and click the lead button that will appear as a prompt on the screen in the bottom right-hand corner near the horseshoe menu. THen you will grab the reigns and begin to lead the horse.

You cannot lead a horse that is not wearing a bridle, and you only ever have have to pay for the ability once, even if your subscription runs out, it will still stay unlocked for you.