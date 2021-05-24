How to level up fast in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

Increasing your agency’s level should be your top priority in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. The more powerful your agency becomes, the more assignments you can complete, which gives you access to more gear and training equipment to make your heroes powerful. When a new hero arrives to your roster, it makes increasing their level even faster, ensuring they’re at an optimized level to become an asset. While main quests are the best way to do this, you won’t always have energy to conduct them and relying on them to level up all the time hinders your progress.

Best ways to level up fast

Daily Quests

You receive a handful of daily quests at the start of every new day. You can complete these at any time, and they do not cost you any energy. While they do not offer you the most experience, they’re handy to give your agency a small level boost, especially when you’re on the cusp of the next level. Every little bit costs, especially when it doesn’t cost any energy.

Super Co-op Battles

All characters receive five Super Co-op Battle attempts every day. You’ll place six of your heroes on a team to battle against another team. These teams are AI-powered, so other than the formation, you don’t choose how the teams battle it out, but you can do this five times a day, for free. The higher your ranking, the more battle tickets you receive to later redeem at the battle shop.

Operation X

The Operation X missions contain solo challenges that you can complete with your various heroes. You can only use them during the challenge if they have enough energy, which depletes after three uses. Once they’re done, you’ll have to use another one of your heroes, so having a variety of choices at the same level makes it easy to effortless progress through one of these. However, you can only complete these operations once.

Joint Operations

Once a day, you have a small team of players a Joint Operation. You’ll be taking on a tough challenge together, and you can increase the recommended BP level before entering the mission, ensuring you receive the best rewards at the end. The harder the challenges, the stronger allies you’ll need to complete them. Even though you can complete these only once a day, they’re a worthwhile source of resources and rewards.

Emergencies

Emergencies are another once-a-day activity that you can complete with other players. Before becoming active, you need to complete a daily quest or one of the main story quests to unlock it. When you do, these become available, and you’ll have eight hours to try and complete it before it’s no longer available. Similar to Joint Operations, you want to bring your best characters for this battle.