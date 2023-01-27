How to level up fast in Roblox Blox Fruits – Level up guide

In Roblox Blox Fruits, players acquire special powers through Blox fruits and strive to become the strongest player ever. As expected, there is a leveling-up system where players level up gradually through the progression. Although simply playing the game will lead to leveling up, there are certain steps players can take to fasten up the process. Hence we’ve put together a guide explaining how to level up fast in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Finding the right Fruit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ofcourse, it’s crucial to pick the right Fruit for your journey in the game. Although most Fruits are viable and can be effective, if your focus is on leveling up, select a Fruit that provides AoE damage and is easy to use. One of the popular choices is the Buddha Fruit, which is very versatile whether you are a sword, gun, or Fruit main. It also gives substantial damage reduction, ensuring you are relatively safe in battles.

Finish Quests

While you can do a lot of stuff in Roblox Blox Fruits, completing the main quests is the best way to level up. In general, clearing quests provide the most amount of XP, and it’s certainly the way to go. That said, ensure that you are attempting quests within your capabilities, as attempting quests that demand a high level will often be a fruitless endeavor.

Stat points are vital

Depending on how you allocate your stats points, your leveling-up progression can rapidly increase. Most beginners randomly allocate the stats points, which can work fine if you aren’t looking to rise up the ranks quickly. However, when aiming to level up fast, it’s recommended to analyze your stats carefully, as you only have limited points to use. Furthermore, ensure that the Fruit you are using synergizes with the stats you have boosted using stat points.