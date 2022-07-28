Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a large cast of playable characters. Each character can be leveled extensively. Higher levels will unlock new skills and allow you to customize their class in new ways. This guide will cover how to level up fast in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Tips to level up quickly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Experience points come in many forms in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. You can gain them from standard combat and exploration in equal measure. Common enemies, discovering new regions, and finding Landmarks will level you up at a slow pace. Many advanced class skills and powerful Arts are locked behind high character levels, so getting to them faster will make your time in Aionios less difficult.

Conquering Elite Monsters

While exploring the open world, you will encounter monsters with blue markers on both sides of a target’s level and name. The blue markers signal that this is an Elite Monster. If you quickly defeat these enemies without losing a party member, you will earn the Conqueror bonus.

This bonus will activate when the enemies are defeated and give you the following bonus rewards.

250% more experience points.

300% more class points.

350% more gold earned.

Conquering enemies is a great way to earn a lot of character experience quickly.

Farm Unique Monsters

Unique Monsters are world bosses, the strongest monster type in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These monsters will award a lot of experience points when they are defeated. After you take down a Unique Monster, they will leave behind a statue. You can activate the statue to fight the same enemy again. They won’t reward you with as many items on the second or third battle, but they are still a great source of experience points for your team.

Register Collectopaedia Cards

After you unlock Collectopaedia Cards, you can register these cards to earn experience and affinity each time. Some cards can be repeated, and even though each card only offers a small amount of experience, this will add up quickly. Explore and gather as many open-world materials as possible; this will allow you to register many Collectopadedia Cards and accrue a decent amount of bonus experience points.

Rest spots

Rest spots have an option that allows you to spend bonus experience to level a character instantly. This bonus experience is gained from exploring the world and discovering Landmarks and points of interest. Completing Collectopaedia Cards and finishing sidequests also earn you a decent amount of bonus points. Use these bonus points at Rest Spots, and your party will level up rapidly. You can also cook at Rest Spots; the starting food recipe will give you an hour of bonus experience. Take advantage of that timed buff to turn in quests or farm Unique monsters.

Using these methods in concert will get you many experience points quickly. Remember them to help you level up fast in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.