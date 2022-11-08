The Light Dash is one of Sonic’s many techniques in his vast arsenal in Sonic Frontiers. The Light Dash is essential to navigating the various open-world environments, as it causes Sonic to reach areas he wouldn’t be able to access by regular methods. The game never instructs you on this technique, however, which we aim to fix with this guide. This is how to Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers.

How the Light Dash works in Sonic Frontiers

The Light Dash is an exceptional ability that allows Sonic to instantly dash through a series of gold rings in otherwise inaccessible areas. For example, if a row of rings is lined up over a large gap, the Light Dash will move Sonic through the rings to the other side in one smooth movement. From the beginning of the game, you may see rings lined up in areas you can’t reach and think you may need an upgrade or skill tree ability, but that is far from the case.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skill can be activated from the beginning of the game by clicking the L3 button on your respective controller. You must press the button when you’re near a string of gold rings, and then the ability will automatically carry Sonic through the rings to the other side. This ability will also reset Sonic’s double jump. If used properly, you can use the Light Dash and the double jump together to navigate otherwise impassable areas and traps that litter the landscape.

The skill tree has a variety of abilities, such as the Cyloop and Sonic Boom attacks, that are unlocked via Skill Pieces. These skills are great tools in Sonic’s arsenal, but the Light Dash is an innate ability that you will always have on hand. Keep it in mind if you’re stuck on a particularly vexing platforming sequence, as it can easily carry you through these locations.