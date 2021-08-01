Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (August 2021)

Think your engineering skills have what it takes to survive the harsh seas? Test them in Build a Boat for Treasure, where the main goal is to figure out how to build the best boat possible and sail across a sea. If you successfully make it with the boat, and you probably guessed it, you receive a hefty pile of gold that you receive as a reward.

How to redeem Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes

Where you redeem your Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure code is a little hidden. To turn it in, load up the game start it up. From there, click the shop icon on the right side of your screen, and then click the gear in the menu that pops up. In the gear menu, scroll all the way down. You can redeem any of the available codes at this location.

All active Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes