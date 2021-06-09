How to link your account to set up cross-play in Overwatch

With the announcement that Overwatch will soon support cross-play functionality between all platforms the game is on, the community is excited to get this long-asked-for feature finally. If you are looking to get yourself ready to go for when the feature goes live, here is how to set up cross-play in Overwatch.

If you play Overwatch on PC, you are already set up to participate in Overwatch cross-play. Only console players will need to do extra steps to partake in it. PC players cannot opt out of cross-play because of this.

Note: at the time of this writing, the Cross-Play Beta is not available to the public. The following are merely the steps that will need to be taken once it is. Once the feature is ready, we will update this post with relevant information.

From a web browser

If you play on console, create a Battle.net account to prepare for when cross-play comes to the game. While the feature is not currently enabled, you can get yourself ready now.

After your account is created, go to Account Settings and click on Connections. This page will show you all consoles and third-party software that your Battle.net account is currently connected to. Find the console that you play Overwatch on and click Connect. You will be brought to a sign-in process. When everything is connected, you are good to go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some people may already have their accounts connected if they have linked their accounts in the past to claim digital content (like from BlizzCon or Twitch drops). You can see this in the game by going to Options and tabbing to Link Account.

From in-game

If you start up Overwatch for the first time following the cross-play announcement, you will see the below image. Select More Info, and you will be given a QR code to scan with your phone or a short link to follow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of this writing, the QR code leads to an old tweet, and the link is broken. We will update this post once those have been fixed. For now, we recommend doing the account linking from the first section above.

The message that appears is supposed to also give you an alphanumeric code that you will need to input at this link. Input the code and login with a Battle.net account, and you are all set to go.