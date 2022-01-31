You’ll be battling against several Pokémon as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus as you attempt to expand your Pokédex entries. Eventually, you’ll find yourself trying to track down the legendary and powerful Pokémon that you can find in Hisui. These are available in specific missions, and they give you a chance to add them to your collection. One of them is Heatran, and when battling it, this Pokémon has a shield around it. In this guide, we cover how to lower Heatran’s shield in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The shield surrounding Heatran will prevent you from throwing Pokémon against it to try and catch it. However, you’ll need to lower it first. To do this, you’ll need to try and stun Heatran with the balls of mud you find in its cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These balls of mud will immediately go into your inventory, and you will need to throw them at Heatran several times. While you are doing this, Heatran will be attempting to fire multiple attacks at you, meaning you’ll want to run around the small cave to avoid them, keeping up the assault of mud ball attacks against it. Eventually, these will stun Heatran, and you can now use any of your Pokémon to catch it.

If you defeat Heatran with your Pokémon, you’ll get a chance to try and catch it again. The shield will return, and you need to lower it once again.