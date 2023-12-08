How to Lure Animals In LEGO Fortnite

Animals are an essential resource that will just keep giving if players know what they are doing in LEGO Fortnite. But in order to utilize them to the fullest, players need to capture them and keep them safe.

LEGO Fortnite has an abundance of materials and crafting items with each one being equally important. Most cooking items come from the animals located throughout the map. Docile animals, such as sheep, will drop materials later used to craft tools. The key is to have these supplies on hand instead of wasting time searching for it every time players run out.

What to Use to Lure Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Docile animals can be lured back to the player’s village. To get the animals back to base, players will need to carefully approach the animal and drop food that they like, with pumpkin being a safe bet to start with. Chickens specifically like corn. Animals seem to respond to any fruit that is dropped but will take longer or shorter to respond depending on what is dropped and how far away it is.

Continue to drop the food in a path leading towards a penned-up area at the player’s village. This can be made with fences found in the Build Menu. Place the food just inside the opening to get them inside then lock them in.

Petting animals will give players recurring items such as milk, eggs, and wool. These items will not drop every time but they will drop often. There are other rarer items that will drop, such as the Heavy Wool. Animals will also drop fertilizer, a necessary item for farming in LEGO Fortnite.

Can You Lure Hostile Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Players can not tame wolves in LEGO Fortnite. Wolves will attack even if you try to feed them. Some guides are saying that players can tame them by luring them with meat, but that is not the case. You can’t even get close enough to them to give them anything before they are already chasing you down.

Luring Animals in LEGO Fortnite Tips

Sheep seem to be the most skittish, with chickens right behind them. Approach them without any weapons to help get close. Use the time they are eating to drop another food item so that they don’t wander off right after they finish.

Chickens need to be put in a pen ASAP, or make sure your crops are safe behind a fence. Chickens will go after any crop that is within reach.

Players should be careful of attacks while trying to lure the animals back to the village. Wolves will kill the animals at worst and, at best, scare them off, making the player restart the whole process. Having a team to lure animals that are farther away will make the task easier to manage.