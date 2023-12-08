How To Craft A Glider In LEGO Fortnite

What’s an open-world adventure game without a glider? Since Breath of the Wild revolutionized open-world exploration, every tantalizing cliffside has looked like a great starting point for your next voyage. The Glider in LEGO Fortnite makes the jump just as safe as walking, if not safer.

When you enter the sandy desert biomes of LEGO Fortnite, geysers offer a helping hand by launching the player into the stratosphere. However, without the aid of a glider, these shot trips aren’t of much use. That’s where the glider comes in. With the right materials and some basic combat skills, you’ll be soaring through those LEGO skies in no time.

Crafting A Glider in LEGO Fortnite

The Glider can only be crafted after players thoroughly explore the desert biome. It requires Flexwood Rods, Silk Fabris, and Wool Fabric. The fabrics require a Loom crafting table, which needs a few desert-exclusive materials to build.

To craft a Glider, players need 8x Flexwood, 4x Wool Fabric, and 6x Silk Fabric.

Note: Looms never break and will stay on the player’s body if they die, meaning you should only need to craft one of these per player.

To get Flexwood, players will need to craft a Blue Forest Axe using Cut Amber and Knotroot Rods. Flexwood is harvested from Cacti in the desert and is turned into Flexwood Rods via the Lumber Mill.

To obtain Fabrics, players will need to craft several Silk Threads and Wool Threads. These threads are then run through a Loom to make Silk and wool Fabrics.

How To Make A Loom In LEGO Fortnite

The crafting recipe for a Loom will be unlocked once players obtain materials from the desert. A LEGO Fortnite Loom requires 9x Flexwood, 8x Flexwood Rods, and 6x Sand Claws.

Sand Claws are dropped in bulk after defeating a Sand Wolf. These are much stronger versions of normal wolves and require some effort to take down. If you are using a Blue Crossbow or a Green Sword, you should be fine.