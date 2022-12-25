How to make a Bedroom in Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress allows you to build your very own dwarven kingdom that you can fill with all sorts of underground workshops. You’ll be able to construct these areas by assigning your units, however, much like any other person, they’ll also need a place to rest. In order to give them some much needed relaxation after a hard day’s work, you’ll need to make a Bedroom. If you’re having trouble finding out how to create one, then we’ve got you covered.

Related: How to build a Guild Hall in Dwarf Fortress, and what they do

How to designate a Bedroom zone in Dwarf Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to have a Bedroom in Dwarf Fortress, you’ll need to designate a particular underground area as one. To do this, select the green square icon with a dwarf in the middle from the taskbar at the bottom of the screen. The Zone categories will then appear in a pop-up menu on the left hand side. Next, press the Bedroom icon to paint the specific zone that you’d like to designate as a sleeping area.

Related: How to make and use Wheelbarrows in Dwarf Fortress

Once the area has been specified, dwarves will automatically head to these rooms if they feel like sleeping. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll also have to place a bed inside the room for them to feel satisfied from their slumber. Otherwise, they’ll end up being annoyed for having slept on the ground.

It’s also important to note that Bedrooms can only have one occupant inside it. Even if you place multiple beds, only a single dwarf will be able to use it as their own.

So if you want to create an area that multiple units can sleep in, select the Dormitory icon instead in the Zone pop-up window. Designating a section of your fortress as a Dormitory will enable different characters to use it as their sleeping quarters as opposed to just one.