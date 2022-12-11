How to make and use Wheelbarrows in Dwarf Fortress

The wonderfully complex game of Dwarf Fortress has long captured the hearts of game enthusiasts with its wondrous depth and steep learning curve. This curve can be a bit difficult to surmount for some, as layers upon layers of complexity turn into a unique experience, but patience and a lot of exploration can see you through. One item that users should be familiar with is the wheelbarrow, although how to craft and use them can be difficult to figure out initially.

How to craft wheelbarrows in Dwarf Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft wheelbarrows, users will first need to ensure they have both lumber available for crafting, and a Carpenter’s Workshop with a worker available. Open the crafting tasks within the Carpenter’s Workshop, which is ideal for crafting trade items, and scroll to the bottom to find the Wheelbarrow item. Select at least one wheelbarrow to be built, and wait for the tasking to be completed. The wheelbarrow will be brought to the nearest marked storage area, which is where it will come into play.

What do wheelbarrows do, and how to use them

Wheelbarrows are a tool for storage areas — a storage area holding a wheelbarrow will allow that tool to be used to transport good at a maximum speed, regardless of its weight. For items such as full barrels, stone blocks, and ingots, this can save a massive amount of time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the menu for the desired storage, then click the keg to open the menu that determines tool usage for selected storages. By default, a storage area can use a singular wheelbarrow at a time. This can be altered by using the plus and minus icons on the side of the wheelbarrow, allowing storage areas to use multiple wheelbarrows at a time. It should be noted, however, that this typically isn’t ideal. Players should seek to separate their zones based on usage parameters — foodstuff near dining facilities, wood near asheries and