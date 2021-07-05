How to make a Brewing Stand in Minecraft and how it works

If you do not know what you are doing, potion-making in Minecraft can seem a little complicated. For people who are very stuck in the basic gameplay of Minecraft, you might only use potions that you find in the wild. However, if you use your resources correctly, you can make your own potions and overpower yourself. Here is how to craft a Brewing Stand and how it works in Minecraft.

Before you can craft a Brewing Stand, you first need to gather three Cobblestone and one Blaze Rod. If you don’t know where to find Blaze Rod, it can be collected by killing Blazes in the Nether. When you have the ingredients, make the Brewing Stand at a Crafting Table. If using the grid, place the Blaze Rod in the top middle slot and the three Cobblestone in the middle row spots. It should look like the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have your Brewing Stand created, you can start gathering the items needed to create potions. For starters, you will always need Water Bottles, Nether Wart, and Blaze Powder regardless of what you are making. Blaze Powder powers the Brewing Stand, while Water Bottles will be where your potions are made. Nether Wart makes your Water Bottles into Awkward Potions, which is the base for making better potions.

After you have the power and bottles in the right spot, gather the specific ingredients needed to make a potion. When you have them, place the Nether Wart in the top slot and wait for it to transfer into the Water Bottles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the Awkward Potions are made, you can add your ingredient to make it another potion. For the best ingredients to grab, check out our guide on How to make the best Minecraft potions.

Depending on the potion you made, you can also add other elements to change up the brew. Gunpowder will turn regular drinkable potions into Splash Potions, which means you throw them, and whatever is in the splash range will be affected. Glowstone Dust, on the other hand, will upgrade the base potion to its next level, making it more potent. Be sure to practice and research what items you need for your favorite potions.