How to make the best Minecraft potions

Minecraft is a massive game with many moving parts. Between mining for materials and slaying beasts, there is much to do. One of the lesser talked about but fundamental aspects of Minecraft, though, is potion making. Potions can give you specific boosts or make life a little more difficult for your enemies to ensure you come out on top. They are temporary additions that can mean the difference between life and death. Grab your Brewing Stand and Water Bottles because here are the best Minecraft potions.

To prolong their status, you will need Redstone Dust, while Glowstone Dust will upgrade the effect of certain potions while shortening the duration. If you have Gunpowder, you can turn it into a Splash Potion that you throw, but it will have less duration as well unless you use Redstone on it.

For each of these potions, you will need to create Awkward Potions by using Water Bottles and Nether Wart in your Brewing Stand. Once the Awkward Potion is complete, it is time to make the fun stuff by adding in the secondary ingredients.

Fire Resistance

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Magma Cream

Fire resistance potions are handy for navigating the Nether safely. While you will still catch on fire while the potion is in effect, you take no damage from heat-based sources. Fire, lava, and Ghast fireballs will not damage you. If the timer runs out and you are still on fire, you will take damage.

Slow Falling

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Phantom Membrane

Another common death in Minecraft is falling from a high distance. The Potion of Slow Falling makes it so when you are falling from any height, you will slightly flutter down. This potion is good to have on hand no matter where you are. There is always a good chance at some point you are going to take a risky jump.

Regeneration

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Ghast Tear

Potions of regeneration will refill your hearts after the damage is received. It has a slower duration compared to most other potions but can be leveled up with Glowstone Dust.

Healing

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Glistering Melon

Where regeneration will slowly refill hearts, a potion of healing will instantly recover many hearts. It is a useful potion when you are in a tight spot and need health fast.

Invisibility

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Golden Carrot, Fermented Spider Eye

It doesn’t matter who you are; turning yourself invisible is fun. This potion will make your character model completely hidden, making it easier to sneak around mobs and other players. However, the potion will not affect armor or any items in your hand. To others, they will see floating items. To mobs, they will still notice you, but not as fast as usual.

Night Vision

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Golden Carrot

Night vision potions are useful for when you want to see dark areas better. When active, the potion makes everything appear well-lit no matter where you are. This is particularly useful when you are mining and run out of torches.

Water Breathing

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Raw Puffer Fish

Water Breathing is the most needed effect for when you attempt to go into an underwater temple. With this, you will not need to worry about your air for three minutes, eight minutes if you prolong it with Redstone Dust.

Strength

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Blaze Powder

Not putting out enough damage with your sword? Make a Potion of Strength to increase your melee damage!

Swiftness

Ingredients: Nether Wart, Sugar

If you feel you move a little too slow in Minecraft, be sure to make a Potion of Swiftness. The sugar high you get from this potion will allow you to walk and run faster.

Leaping

Ingredients: Rabbit’s Foot, Redstone

As you might be able to glean from the name, a Potion of Leaping will allow you to jump higher. Use this for getting up tricky mountains and getting to out of reach resources in ravines. Be careful about fall damage, though.