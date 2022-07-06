One of the most iconic items in Minecraft is the Diamond Pickaxe. Before Netherite was added to the game, Diamond was the most powerful and rare resource. It was highly coveted and your first ticket to becoming an unkillable machine in Survival. That being said, making a Diamond Pickaxe for gathering Obsidian and getting into the Nether is still very important. Here is how to make a Diamond Pickaxe in Minecraft.

What is the crafting recipe for a Diamond Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To make a Diamond Pickaxe in Minecraft, you will need to acquire three Diamonds and two Sticks. The Sticks are easy enough to get, just break down Wood from trees and turn them into Wooden Planks and then Sticks. The Diamonds will take a little bit of luck. Diamond Ores can be found between Y levels 16 and -64. You have to break them with at least an Iron Pickaxe or above to get the resource.

When you have your Sticks and Diamonds, interact with a Crafting Table. The crafting recipe to make the Diamond Pickaxe is to place the Sticks in the center and bottom middle slots, with the Diamonds going across all three top slots. Move the completed item to your inventory when it appears in the right box.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the Diamond Pickaxe, we highly recommend putting enchantments on it to make it even better. The most important one is Mending to repair it continually when you pick up experience orbs. After that, we recommend adding Fortune to get more drops from blocks and Efficiency to make the mining speed even faster.