How to make a Potion of Healing in Minecraft

Throughout video games and fantasy-style environments, healing potions are the most common form of potion-making that everyone jumps to. It is easy to see why since they often will be the item that saves your life or, at the very least, makes a situation a little more in your favor. Minecraft has various potion options that can come in handy for whatever you are looking to do. Here is how to create a Potion of Healing.

Before we get to making the Potion of Healing, let’s make sure this is the right potion you are looking for. The Potion of Healing will grant you instant health the moment you drink it. On the other hand, the Potion of Regeneration will slowly give you health that will keep coming back over a set amount of time.

Like all other potions, you will need a Brewing Stand to create a Potion of Healing. It can be crafted with one Blaze Rod and three Cobblestone. Be sure to place three Water Bottles in the bottom sections of the Brewing Stand so that you get three potions out of this mix.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ingredients you need for the Potion of Healing are Blaze Powder, Nether Wart, and Glistering Melon. First, place the Blaze Powder in the top left section designated for it. This is your heating source. Next, put Nether Wart in the top slot and wait for the progress bar to finish. This will turn the Water Bottles into Awkward Potions. They don’t do anything yet but set you up to make useful potions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When that is done, place the Glistering Melon in the top slot and wait for the progress bar. This will create your Potion of Healing. Drink it when your hearts are low to regain health instantly.

There are other things you can put into your potion to change it up. If you place Glowstone Dust in the Brewing Stand after creating Potion of Healing, it will upgrade it to the second level of the item. Place Gunpowder in the slot to change it into a Splash Potion of Healing, which will take away the ability to drink the potion, but you can throw it to put the effect out to whatever is in the radius of the splash.