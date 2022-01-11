How to make a Potion of Water Breathing in Minecraft

With the many bodies of water you can come across in Minecraft, you will want to be prepared. Especially when you are trying to explore Ocean Monuments or other areas in ocean biomes, you will need items that let you survive underwater. Here is how to make a Potion of Waterbreathing in Minecraft and swim around without worrying about air for a little bit.

Items needed for a Potion of Water Breathing

First, you will need a Brewing Stand, Blaze Powder, three Water Bottles, Nether Wart, and Pufferfish. Nether Wart is only found in the Nether, most commonly in Nether Fortresses. Pufferfish can be fished from any body of water.

Make the potion

Starting off making the potion, place the Blaze Powder in the left-most slot and the Water Bottles in the bottom areas on the Brewing Stand. Now put Nether Wart in the top slot and let the arrow to the right fill up. This will turn the Water Bottles into Awkward Potions. When that is done, put the Pufferfish in the slot, and they will now be Potions of Water Breathing. They will last for three minutes after you drink each one, at which point you will need to get air again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the standard version of the Water Breathing potion only lasts three minutes, you can increase it to eight minutes by putting Redstone in the ingredient slot. Technically, you could also add Gunpowder to make it a Splash Potion that you can throw to get the effects, but this will decrease the duration to two minutes and 15 seconds, so we don’t recommend that.