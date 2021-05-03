How to make a Scanner in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Scanner in Subnautica: Below Zero is an important device that players can build early in the game. It will allow them to scan items, creating Databank entries of everything they find in the game.

The Scanner can scan fauna, flora, rocks, and Fragments. Fragments are very important, as these broken pieces of tech can be found all over the game. They will give players all manner of benefits as they play through the game.

To make the Scanner, players will need the following resources:

Titanium

Battery

How to get Titanium

When they first arrive at their pod, players will mostly be restricted to exploring the nearby areas, but this is fine. They can get Titanium by breaking small limestone outcrops on the floor of the seabed.

Limestone outcrops look like bright grey rocks and can be broken by interacting with them, players do not need any special tools to break them. When shattered, Titanium can drop, which players can then pick up by interacting with it.

Image via Gamepur

Limestone outcrops have a 50% of dropping Copper Ore, and a 50% chance of dropping Titanium, so it shouldn’t take long for players to gather up a plentiful supply.

How to make a Battery

Battery are made from the following resources:

1 Copper Ore

2 Ribbon Plant

The Ribbon Plant can be found in the first area of the game and can be harvested without using any tools. It is easy to find by searching in the low and shallows caves that surround the pod at the start of the game. Copper Ore can be gotten from the same source as Titanium. Once players have both resources, they can make the Battery in their pod using the Fabricator.