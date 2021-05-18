How to make and extinguish fire in Sims 4

Everyday life can tend to get a little monotonous, even in The Sims 4. You go about your life in whatever way you choose, but sometimes you need a little something to mix things up. Sometimes, that something can be a massive fire that has the potential to ruin countless items in your Sim’s house and put their life in danger. You can sing that Billy Joel song all you want, but deep down, we all know who really started the fire. Here is how to create and extinguish fires in The Sims 4.

Starting a fire

There are various ways to start a fire in The Sims 4, but what is likely the most common is to have a Sim with a low Cooking level attempt to cook a meal. There’s a chance then that the grill or stove will light on fire, with the Sim and any surrounding furniture potentially going up in flames if the situation is not handled quickly enough.

Other ways to start a fire include:

Putting wooden furniture in front of a fireplace or near a campfire

Rocketship crashes

Child Sim using Science Table for too long

Smashing a lit pumpkin

Using the Rose Perfume serum

Using the DJ Booth for too long

Failures while using the Invention Constructor

Lighting fireworks indoors

Screenshot by Gamepur

If a fire springs up, you will see a notice in the top right corner of the screen. If items catch on fire, they can be saved by quickly extinguishing them, but they will likely need to be replaced afterward. When a Sim catches on fire, they can potentially die if the fire is not put out fast enough. If it is, they will be filthy and need a bath to remove the black scorch marks on them.

Extinguishing fires

Screenshot by Gamepur

Extinguishing fires is quite simple and often will be done automatically by adult Sims that see the flames. To manually take care of the fire, click on the fire with a Sim that is not currently engulfed in flames. You will be given two options, extinguish (put out the fire yourself) or call Fire Department. If you wait to contact the Fire Department, though, you are likely to lose more furniture to the fire and potentially the life of a Sim. It is important to note that only adult Sims can handle a fire extinguisher.