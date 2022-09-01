How to make and use a Firework Star in Minecraft

Minecraft has so many items with various uses that it can be easy to lose track of how to create some or what they all do. In the case of Fireworks, there are ways to change the appearance and performance of the exploding projectile. Shooting them off as is will make boring booms. To add some flare to their presentation, you need Firework Stars. Here is how to make a Firework Star in Minecraft and how to use it.

How to craft a Firework Star in Minecraft

To make a Firework Star in Minecraft, you need Gunpowder, up to eight Dyes, and optionally, any of the various items that add an effect to your Firework’s explosion. Gunpowder can be easily obtained from killing Creepers before they explode, and we have a lengthy list of all the Dyes and how to get them. Here is a list of the optional items that can be used and what they do:

Diamond – explosion trails down

Fire Charge – large round explosion with loud noise

Firework Star – adds in explosions for each Firework Star added

Glowstone Dust – crackle and sparkle ending effect

Gold Nugget – star explosion

Head – Creeper face explosion

Feather – outward burst explosion

When you have your ingredients, place them anywhere on the grid at a Crafting Table. There is no particular location to place the items. When you place your cursor over the item in the completed slot, it will list all of the effects it has. Move it to your inventory to complete the crafting process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use a Firework Star in Minecraft

Firework Stars are only used when you are crafting Fireworks. When you add them to the ingredients when making the actual Firework, it will give it the effects you created. It has no other use in the game. If you add more Gunpowder along with a Firework Star, it will increase the duration of the rocket.