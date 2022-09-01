How to make and use a Firework Star in Minecraft
Here comes the boom.
Minecraft has so many items with various uses that it can be easy to lose track of how to create some or what they all do. In the case of Fireworks, there are ways to change the appearance and performance of the exploding projectile. Shooting them off as is will make boring booms. To add some flare to their presentation, you need Firework Stars. Here is how to make a Firework Star in Minecraft and how to use it.
How to craft a Firework Star in Minecraft
To make a Firework Star in Minecraft, you need Gunpowder, up to eight Dyes, and optionally, any of the various items that add an effect to your Firework’s explosion. Gunpowder can be easily obtained from killing Creepers before they explode, and we have a lengthy list of all the Dyes and how to get them. Here is a list of the optional items that can be used and what they do:
- Diamond – explosion trails down
- Fire Charge – large round explosion with loud noise
- Firework Star – adds in explosions for each Firework Star added
- Glowstone Dust – crackle and sparkle ending effect
- Gold Nugget – star explosion
- Head – Creeper face explosion
- Feather – outward burst explosion
When you have your ingredients, place them anywhere on the grid at a Crafting Table. There is no particular location to place the items. When you place your cursor over the item in the completed slot, it will list all of the effects it has. Move it to your inventory to complete the crafting process.
How to use a Firework Star in Minecraft
Firework Stars are only used when you are crafting Fireworks. When you add them to the ingredients when making the actual Firework, it will give it the effects you created. It has no other use in the game. If you add more Gunpowder along with a Firework Star, it will increase the duration of the rocket.