How to make Armed Potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Roblox Wacky Wizards allows you to make all manner of strange potions that can do lots of wonderful and strange things. The Armed Potion can actually give you six arms, which is great if you plan on visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The ingredients that you will need to make an Armed Potion are the Giraffe Hoof, a Spider, and a Pool Noodle. After make and drinking the potion you will then grow what the game calls “Spider arms”, which are four new pairs of arms under your own normal arms.

You don’t have to do anything special to get the Giraffe Hoof or the Pool Noodle. Both of these are default items that will be in your inventory from the moment that you start playing Wacky Wizards. Getting the Spider is a little more awkward, however.

You will need a Shrink Ray potion to do so and will have to combine a Chameleon and a Fairy to make it. Brew the potion then bring it to the secret cave that is blocked by a spider web near the tall tree obstacle course. Head inside (don’t take your Shrink Ray potion yet) and follow the path until you reach a small hole in the wall with a spider web in it. Now it’s time to take the Shrink Ray potion and step inside. It might take a moment for you to get small enough to get in the hole. Head to the end of the path and you will find a Spider ingredient you can grab.

After that, head back to your cauldron and combine the Spider, Giraffe Hoof, and Pool Noodle to make your Armed Potion.