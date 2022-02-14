Traveling around Lost Ark can take quite a bit of time, even if you use the fast travel points available to you. Luckily, you’ll have the chance to use custom fast travel points. You can set these at nearly any location in the game, cutting down your travel time so you can reach locations that generally wouldn’t let you teleport. But you’ll need to unlock this feature. In this guide, we detail how to make custom fast travel points in Lost Ark.

The only way to create custom fast travel points is to unlock the Bifrost. This becomes available to you shortly after unlocking your Shiping License and traveling by sea. You can access the Bifrost menu by clicking the option under the Adventure tab or by hitting Alt+W on your keyboard to bring it up.

With the Bifrost menu up, you’ll see a highlight option to ‘Save Location.’ This creates the custom fast travel point, allowing you to fast travel to the exact location your character is standing whenever you need to visit it. When you hit ‘Save Location,’ you’ll also want to make a small note regarding the location so you can remember exactly where it takes you, such as associating it with the area itself or a Daily Quest you want to complete near it.

All players gain access to one Bifrost slot as they progress through the story. However, you can unlock two Bifrost keys, one through reaching 100% in multiple Adventurer’s Tome books and the other by reaching Roster Level 60 on your server account, to access three Bifrost slots. You can also subscribe to the Crystalline Aura benefits to access the last two Bifrost slots at the bottom of the menu.