Little Alchemy 2 is a game for everyone. It’s a simple game where you must create various things by mixing the four basic elements; Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. As you progress in the game, you make newer and more advanced things. But it can get difficult to make advanced things like Motion. Here is how to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Motion — Step-by-step

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create Motion with nine different combinations. All of these combinations are advanced and lengthy except for one. It’s the easiest method since there are fewer steps to make Motion and it creates other useful things. You need to take Universe and mix it with Science to get Motion. Here are all the detailed steps to create Motion in Little Alchemy 2.

Air + Air = Pressure Pressure + Air = Wind Earth + Earth = Land Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Planet = Solar System Solar System + Solar System = Galaxy Galaxy + Galaxy = Galaxy Cluster Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster = Universe Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Water = Mud Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Air = Stone Stone + Mud = Clay Clay + Life = Human Human + Universe = Science Science + Wind = Motion

All possible ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2

There are eight other ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2, but those require a few more steps. That said, if you already have things needed for those methods, you should stick with them to create Motion. Here are all the possible ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2.