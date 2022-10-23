How to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2
Get things moving.
Little Alchemy 2 is a game for everyone. It’s a simple game where you must create various things by mixing the four basic elements; Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. As you progress in the game, you make newer and more advanced things. But it can get difficult to make advanced things like Motion. Here is how to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2.
How to make Motion — Step-by-step
You can create Motion with nine different combinations. All of these combinations are advanced and lengthy except for one. It’s the easiest method since there are fewer steps to make Motion and it creates other useful things. You need to take Universe and mix it with Science to get Motion. Here are all the detailed steps to create Motion in Little Alchemy 2.
- Air + Air = Pressure
- Pressure + Air = Wind
- Earth + Earth = Land
- Land + Land = Continent
- Continent + Continent = Planet
- Planet + Planet = Solar System
- Solar System + Solar System = Galaxy
- Galaxy + Galaxy = Galaxy Cluster
- Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster = Universe
- Water + Water = Puddle
- Puddle + Puddle = Pond
- Pond + Pond = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Sea
- Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
- Fire + Fire = Energy
- Energy + Primordial Soup = Life
- Earth + Water = Mud
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Air = Stone
- Stone + Mud = Clay
- Clay + Life = Human
- Human + Universe = Science
- Science + Wind = Motion
All possible ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2
There are eight other ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2, but those require a few more steps. That said, if you already have things needed for those methods, you should stick with them to create Motion. Here are all the possible ways to make Motion in Little Alchemy 2.
- Science + River = Motion
- Science + Stream = Motion
- Science + Tornado = Motion
- Science + Wind= Motion
- Philosophy + Wind= Motion
- Philosophy + Tornado = Motion
- Philosophy + Stream = Motion
- Philosophy + River = Motion
- Wind + Idea = Motion