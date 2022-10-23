Little Alchemy 2 is a fun game that everyone can enjoy. In the game, you have four basic elements at the start; Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. You need to create many things from these four elements, even a Universe. However, as you advance towards more difficult things, it gets complicated to get specific things. Big is one of those things, and you need it for many useful things. Here is how to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Big — Step-by-step

Six combinations can make Big in Little Alchemy, all of which are moderately difficult. But players consider one of them the easiest because it takes fewer steps and grinding to make Big. We will go with that combination to make Big. It requires you to take Planet and mix it with Philosophy. Here are all the detailed steps to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Primordial Soup + Energy = Life Life + Fire = Pheonix Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg Fire + Earth = Lava Air + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Wall Wall + Wall = House Stone + Fire = Metal Metal + Earth = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Field + House = Barn Barn + Egg = Chicken Chicken + Egg = Philosophy Earth + Earth = Land Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Philosophy = Big

All combinations to make Big in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, you can make Big with other combinations, and if you have the things for those combinations, you should use them instead of the one above. However, if you don’t have the things for these combinations, you should stick to the one above, as it requires fewer steps and creates other useful things. Here are all the possible ways to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.