How to make Pearlescent, Ochre, and Verdant Froglights in Minecraft

Frogs have leaped into Minecraft and, like their real-world counterparts, are always looking for a snack. These amphibians can eat certain things in the game that might surprise you. Doing this can lead to a peculiar light source block becoming available to you. Here is how to make Pearlescent, Ochre, or Verdant Froglights in Minecraft.

Getting Froglights in Minecraft is a little more peculiar than other items in the game. You actually can not craft them, but they do drop from an enemy, but only in a specific circumstance. Getting a frog to eat a small Magma Cube mob will make it spit up one of the Froglight blocks. After the frog sticks out its tongue and swallows the enemy, a Froglight block will drop onto the ground for you to pick up.

Temperate frogs (orange) will spit out Ochre Froglights, which give off a more golden glow, warm frogs (gray) spit out the bright purple Pearlescent Froglights, and cold frogs (green) drop the green-toned Verdant Froglight. Which frog you have completely depends on the biome that they were born in.

Getting a Magma Cube to a Frog in a Survival world will take a little bit of preparation. First, you can breed some tadpoles, and then from there, carry them in a bucket into the Nether to eat Magma Cubes once they mature into adult frogs. The biggest concern will be keeping them alive from other mobs in the area.