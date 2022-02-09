How to spawn Cold, Temperate, or Warm frogs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are three different kinds of frogs that you can encounter in the wild. However, you will likely only see one in most worlds unless you do a little bit of intervention. If you want to fill out your home area with different colored frogs, here is how to spawn Cold, Temperate, and Warm frogs in Minecraft.

The kind of frog you have will depend on the biome that that frog grew from a tadpole into adulthood in. Because frogs only naturally spawn in swamps, you will regularly see temperate frogs in your world. However, if you breed some frogs and collect tadpoles in a bucket, you can take them to a different biome to become one of the other colored frogs. Here are all of the biomes each frog will come from.

Cold (green)

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Frozen Peaks

Frozen River

Grove

Ice Spikes

Jagged Peaks

Meadow

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Taiga

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Temperate (orange)

Beach

Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Flower Forest

Forest

Meadow‌

Old Growth Birch Forest

Plains

River

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

Warm (gray)