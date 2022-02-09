How to spawn Cold, Temperate, or Warm frogs in Minecraft
In Minecraft, there are three different kinds of frogs that you can encounter in the wild. However, you will likely only see one in most worlds unless you do a little bit of intervention. If you want to fill out your home area with different colored frogs, here is how to spawn Cold, Temperate, and Warm frogs in Minecraft.
The kind of frog you have will depend on the biome that that frog grew from a tadpole into adulthood in. Because frogs only naturally spawn in swamps, you will regularly see temperate frogs in your world. However, if you breed some frogs and collect tadpoles in a bucket, you can take them to a different biome to become one of the other colored frogs. Here are all of the biomes each frog will come from.
Cold (green)
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Peaks
- Frozen River
- Grove
- Ice Spikes
- Jagged Peaks
- Meadow
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Snowy Beach
- Snowy Plains
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Taiga
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
Temperate (orange)
- Beach
- Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Flower Forest
- Forest
- Meadow
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Plains
- River
- Sunflower Plains
- Swamp
Warm (gray)
- Badlands
- Bamboo Jungle
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Desert
- Eroded Badlands
- Jungle
- Nether Wastes
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Soul Sand Valley
- Sparse Jungle
- Stony Peaks
- Warped Forest
- Windswept Savanna
- Wooded Badlands